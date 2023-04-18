Police and crew members gather on a wharf at Careys Bay yesterday, following the return of a fishing boat carrying the body. Photo / Linda Robertson

Police have confirmed the man who died in an overboard incident yesterday was a 57-year-old Dunedin resident.

Emergency services responded to a mayday call from fishing vessel Venture about a person overboard, about 18km off the coast of South Dunedin at about 1.30pm.

A Maritime New Zealand spokesman said an Otago Regional Rescue helicopter, the Coastguard and the fishing vessel Cloud Break attended.

Police report the person was pulled from the water and medical attention was provided, but the man died at the scene.

Cloud Break returned to Careys Bay about 4.30pm carrying the body, and a large tarpaulin was put in place on the wharf.

The man’s name has not been confirmed and the death has been referred to the Coroner.