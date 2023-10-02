Fishing season opens with trout up to 3kg caught

Lake Tarawera.

The new fishing season has opened with good-sized fish reported.

In an online statement, Fish & Game NZ said anglers braved strong winds in places but were happy to be out and about for the first day of the 2023 season.

“Opening day river flows were elevated in some parts of the country but there was plenty of fishable waters for the angler, ranging from in the backcountry to lowland streams everywhere,” the statement said.

In the Eastern Region, Fish & Game staff reported good-sized fish caught on Lakes Tarawera and Rotoiti, with some over 3kg.

Blustery winds later in the day did not deter keen anglers countrywide who braved the conditions to catch some nice fish, including a 3kg brown trout.

The same was replicated on the South Island rivers and lakes, with good numbers of anglers seen out by rangers.

Fish & Game New Zealand expected to sell around 130,000 licences this season, of which approximately 10 per cent will be non-residents.

“It was great to see quite a few families out for the start of the fishing season,” Fish & Game spokesman, Richie Cosgrove, said.

“Opening day is a long-held tradition for many Kiwis, and opening falling on Sunday and school holidays allowed many families to take up the opportunity for some fishing.

“Fishing is not just an excellent opportunity to catch your own healthy free-range kai, but it’s recognised internationally for its positive impact on mental health and rejuvenating qualities from being in the outdoors.”

Cosgrove said many anglers would travel huge distances just to fish a waterway that they had often developed a deep connection to.

“The opening of the fishing season is also great news for the broader economy research shows international anglers are big spenders, among the highest-value tourists the country receives.

“Many guides are looking forward to increasing tourism numbers, which is good for their businesses and the flow-on economic effects for the regional communities where many guides live.”