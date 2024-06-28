“We debated whether or not to hold our weekly club night but in the end we decided it was a good way to pay tribute to the three guys, and for our members to talk about them,” club president Roger Faber said.
“We had a minute’s silence for them and really the whole night was about them - remembrances, stories about the three of them and so on.
“They were all very popular members of our club.”
Many members of the men’s whānau were in the clubrooms for the evening.
“Our members are fully supportive of the families and there has been huge amounts of support provided by our members and by local businesses.”
There had also been “huge support” shown by other fishing clubs around the country, with fundraising under way for the families, Faber said.
Givealittle pages have been set up.
The Gisborne-Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club has a page up and, as of yesterday afternoon, it had raised more than $63,600 from more than 800 donors, which will be divided up equally between three families.
Each of the families also have their own Givealittle pages.
“This tragedy has prompted many of us to look at our own boat safety,” Faber said.