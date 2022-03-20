Enchanter skipper Lance Goodhew is among the survivors of the boating tragedy. Photo / File

The skipper of the fishing charter boat that sank during a storm in the Far North last night survived and rescuers continue to search for the remaining two people lost at sea, says a Far North Iwi leader.

It is understood a group of Aucklanders were onboard the Enchanter fishing vessel when it first raised the alarm just after 8pm last night.

Experienced skipper Lance Goodhew then radioed into Radio Mangonui at 10pm saying he was about an hour off the North Cape before losing signal, iwi leader Penetaui Kleskovic said.

An hour later the boat was submerged underwater at Murimotu leaving the 10 onboard scrambling for survival.

"Apparently it was on their journey north back to the Three Kings that they struck torrential weather."

Kleskovic said from the time the boat sank five people had been rescued. Three bodies had been retrieved from the rough sea including two within the past couple of hours.

Those who survived - including the skipper - are now recovering at Kaitaia Hospital, Kleskovic said.

"It's just a miracle any of them survived. The swells were two to three metres and are coming down to 1.5 metres today."

The charter boat left from its base in Mangonui in the Far North for a five-day fishing trip and there was understood to have been the skipper, a crew hand as well as a group from Auckland onboard.

"It's inconceivable why he would have gone out in that weather."

Kleskovic said they were all saddened by the turn of events.

"It's a dark day for the peninsula community given the maritime tragedy. Condolences and thoughts with all the whanau affected."

A midnight mercy mission saw the Enchanter's sister vessel, the Pacific Invader, leave Mangonui Harbour during a ferocious storm to help search for the missing boat, a former charter boat skipper said.

The former skipper, who would not be named, said the Pacific Invader set out during the storm after hearing the Enchanter was sinking.

He said it left the Cova Rose at Mangonui Wharf and a group of anglers from Christchurch who were due to put to sea today for another Three Kings fishing trip.

The group's trip had originally been set to depart yesterday but was delayed due to bad weather.

On hearing of the tragedy that had struck the fishing charter company, the group cancelled their trip with the intent of returning to Christchurch.

The former skipper said the Enchanter's captain Lance Goodhew was well known and respected. "Everyone knows Lance - he's been chartering a long time."

"It just takes one bad wave," he said, noting the horrendous weather that had struck the North overnight.

Earlier today police confirmed that three people had lost their lives in the boating tragedy so far.

The bodies of two people had been found in the water and were recovered by helicopter this morning and the third body had been recovered by a vessel assisting with the water search.

"Air, land and water searches are ongoing in efforts to locate the two people who remain missing," a police statement said.

An emergency beacon alert was received last night around 8pm from southeast of North Cape, according to Maritime NZ spokesman Nick Burt, whose organisation is leading the rescue effort.

A helicopter was first on scene at the remote location, arriving around 11.40pm.

Multiple agencies were involved in the rescue including police, Westpac rescue helicopters, local fishing vessels and the NZ Defence Force. Ground crews, including police, are also searching along the shoreline today.