Enchanter skipper Lance Goodhew is among the survivors of the boating tragedy. Photo / File

The skipper of the fishing charter boat that sank during a storm in the Far North last night survived and rescuers continue to search for a person lost at sea, says a Far North iwi leader.

Five people who were plucked to safety are now out of hospital, while the Navy is coordinating a sea search for the remaining person who hasn't been spotted since the boat sank.

Local iwi told Newstalk ZB this afternoon that a fourth body has been recovered.

Five people have been discharged from Kaitaia Hospital - including the boat's skipper, Lance Goodhew.

It's understood the charter boat, Enchanter, first raised the alarm just after 8pm yesterday.

Iwi leader Penetaui Kleskovic says he's in contact with search crews.

"Four people have been found dead now ... five rescued. They were all people who were keen fishermen and people who want to go out and enjoy the treats and beauty of the north," he said

"The saddest part is, they won't go home. Thoughts, prayers, condolences, sympathy to all the whanau involved - especially those who will be laying their loved ones to rest."

He says kaumatua will place a rahui on the area.

It is understood a group of people from Auckland and the Waikato were onboard the Enchanter fishing vessel when it first raised the alarm.

Goodhew, an experienced skipper, then radioed in to Radio Mangonui at 10pm saying he was about an hour off North Cape before losing signal, iwi leader Penetaui Kleskovic said.

An hour later the boat was submerged underwater at Murimotu, leaving the 10 onboard scrambling for survival.

"Apparently it was on their journey north back to the Three Kings that they struck torrential weather."

Kleskovic said from the time the boat sank five people had been rescued.

"It's just a miracle any of them survived. The swells were two to three metres and are coming down to 1.5 metres today," he said.

The charter boat left from its base in Mangonui in the Far North for a five-day fishing trip and there was understood to have been the skipper, a crewhand and a group from Auckland and Waikato onboard.

"It's inconceivable why he would have gone out in that weather."

Kleskovic said they were all saddened by the turn of events.

"It's a dark day for the peninsula community given the maritime tragedy. Condolences and thoughts with all the whanau affected."

A midnight mercy mission saw the Enchanter's sister vessel, the Pacific Invader, leave Mangonui Harbour during the ferocious storm to help search for the missing boat, a former charter boat skipper said.

The former skipper, who would not be named, said the Pacific Invader set out after hearing the Enchanter was sinking.

The former skipper said the Enchanter's captain was well known and respected.

"Everyone knows Lance - he's been chartering a long time."

"It just takes one bad wave," he said, noting the horrendous weather that had struck the North overnight.

A man who was on a fishing charter at the Three Kings at the weekend said his skipper pulled the pin on the trip at dawn yesterday and the sea was already rough then.

"Was still a rocking trip back home. Wouldn't want to be in anything worse."

The bodies of two people had been found in the water and were recovered by helicopter this morning and a third body had been recovered by a vessel assisting with the water search, police confirmed earlier today.

An emergency beacon alert was received last night around 8pm from southeast of North Cape, according to Maritime NZ spokesman Nick Burt, whose organisation is leading the rescue effort.

A helicopter was first on scene at the remote location, arriving around 11.40pm.

Burt said a significant rescue operation was underway with a number of agencies working together including the HMNZS Taupo, which was coordinating the maritime search.

"The weather conditions are more favorable today and we are completely focused on the search and rescue for the two people unaccounted for."

Helicopters are searching from the air, vessels are supporting the search in the water and ground crews are scouring the shoreline.