Spiros Poros pictured with Richard Bright on an earlier fishing trip. Photo / Spiros Poros

When Greek man Spiros Poros arrived in Cambridge with his New Zealand family he had no friends, but Richard Bright quickly changed that.

The two formed an instant connection and Bright became the closest person to Poros in New Zealand, standing by him when his marriage to former supermodel Kylie Bax fell apart and they became embroiled in a legal battle.

Poros, an international photographer, spent yesterday in tears grieving for a man who, along with his close friend Rick WIlliams, had trusted and believed him.

The keen fisherman and hilarious Cambridge publican was one of five people who died on Sunday after the fishing charter Enchanter they were in was overturned by a rogue wave.

Mike Lovett, 72, Geoffrey Allen, 72, Mark Walker, 41 from Cambridge also died, along with 43-year-old Mark Sanders from Te Awamutu. Five others spent four hours in the water before they were winched to safety.

But it is 63-year-old Bright's kindness and support that Poros will never forget.

Richard Bright is remembered as a "good human with a great heart". Photo / Spiros Poros

The pair met at Bright's then-restaurant not long after Poros arrived in the country in 2013 and from then remained close friends.

When Poros' personal life was falling apart, Bright stuck to his principles and stood up for what he thought was right even if that meant making enemies along the way, he said.

As Poros went through a very public and messy marriage breakup, it was Bright who was the first person to offer support and he, along with three others, helped him more than anyone.

Bright's wife Brenda and his daughter also babysat for his children and he even took Poros and his daughter to the doctors when they were both sick.

In 2014, Poros moved to Auckland but the pair remained good friends with Poros never going to Hamilton or Cambridge without popping into see him.

"The whole time I was in New Zealand I was in very close contact with Richard."

Poros moved to Europe three years ago, but they kept in touch and he last spoke with Bright two months ago.

He had been messaging mutual friend and horse trainer Chris Wood just last week asking after him.

It was Wood who then text him this week to tell him the larger than life character had died in the boating incident.

"I was devastated. I was in tears the whole day yesterday. I couldn't believe it," he said.

"Richard meant a lot to me. When you meet people under these circumstances, they are always in your heart until you die really. It was pretty huge what he did for me, how he stood by me."

Poros had even joined Bright on a fishing trip in the Bay of Islands eight years ago and said his friend was mad about both fishing and hunting.

"Richard and Rick WIlliams they were legends for me. Rick Williams still is. They are hammered into my heart.

"He was very generous, he was a very good friend. I'm not saying that just because he is my friend, but he was a truly truly good human being. He had a good heart, a great heart."

Poros had also met the other boating victims through his visits to see Bright at the Group 1 Tavern and believes that's how they would have all known each other, through drinking at his bar.