A helicopter returns with the latest victim in Te Pua, Far North. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The mother of a man who died in a boating incident in the Far North says her son was a "pretty popular, amazing guy" who was on the "trip of a lifetime".

Ten people were onboard the vessel Enchanter when it sunk off North Cape during a storm in the Far North on Sunday night.

Five people who were taken to safety have since been discharged from Kaitaia Hospital, including the boat's skipper, Lance Goodhew.

The bodies of four people have been recovered. Three people were found on Monday morning and a fourth person was located early on Monday afternoon.

Rescuers this evening confirmed a fifth person is still unaccounted for, and the search will resume tomorrow morning.

Gael Sanders said her son's body was one of those that was located on Monday.

Her youngest son, Mark Sanders, was a 43-year-old father of three who was a keen fisherman, a great sportsman and a builder by trade.

Mark Sanders (inset) and the Enchanter charter fishing boat. Photos / Supplied

"He was pretty good rugby player and he trained racehorses with his father for a few years [and] had an Auckland Cup winner."

Gael said she heard around 8am on Monday morning that something had happened and since then, the day had been "devastating".

"He had spoke to his family at around 6pm [Sunday] night. He has a wife and three children and was having such a wonderful time and just so happy. He'd caught some amazing fish and it was best time of his life."

The 43-year-old father loved fishing and often fished with his dad in Kawhia, Gael said.

"He just loved his fishing so much," she said.

"The only nice thing is, we're so happy that they've actually found his body. That's very special. I hate to think of him out there on his own. Six o'clock last night, when he spoke to his family and he spoke to the three kids and his wife, he was just so happy and it was just amazing."

Mark Sanders, 43, was described by his mother as an "amazing guy" and keen fisherman. Photo / Supplied

Maritime New Zealand late today issued a statement saying "rescuers are focused on finding" the missing fifth person.

"This is an active search for the remaining person unaccounted for, and the rescuers ... will explore every option. Police divers also arrived to the scene this evening and will be heading out tomorrow morning."

This evening police divers arrived at the scene and will continue the search. Conditions for the search tomorrow morning are favourable.

Rescue Co-ordination spokesman Nick Burt said their thoughts are with those impacted and their families.

"Conditions were difficult for rescuers, this afternoon search crews have been battling squalls, which have hampered search efforts," he said.

Far North iwi Ngāti Kuri issued a rāhui this afternoon, which will be in place for the next week from Tohoraha to Murimotu at the North Cape.

The iwi is asking people to "respect" the rāhui.

"Please respect the rāhui as you can imagine our whānau at home are shaken and saddened."

Ngāti Kuri said their thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones and the rescue teams helping the search.

Iwi leader Penetaui Kleskovic said earlier this afternoon that he's in contact with search crews.

"Thoughts, prayers, condolences, sympathy to all the whānau involved - especially those who will be laying their loved ones to rest."

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has opened an inquiry into the incident.

A protection order has been placed on all debris from the "Enchanter" to protect evidence.