The Ministry of Primary Industries provided a photograph of some of the pāua - almost the entire surface of a workbench - and this was only a fifth of what was found.
“This fishery is a shared resource, and the rules are there to protect its sustainability for everyone. Our message for those who think they can steal this shared resource is that we will pursue offending and there will be consequences,” he said.
“Most fishers go out there wanting to do the right thing and follow the rules. Offending on this scale is incredibly disappointing to see.