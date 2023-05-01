Bic Runga will be playing at Hastings Toitoi Opera House on July 15. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Bic Runga will kick off her Beautiful Collision Tour celebrating the 20-year anniversary of her 11-time platinum, best-selling album in Hastings on July 15.

She will play the record in full at each of the four concerts across the North Island.

“Beautiful Collision was my favourite album to make, and still means a lot to me after 20 years,” Runga said.

“I hope that if these songs hold a special place for anyone, that they will enjoy celebrating the anniversary of this album with me as a complete concert performance.”

She will be joined by special guest Georgia Lines at all performances.

Beautiful Collision was released in 2002 and features the hits Get Some Sleep, Something Good and Listening For The Weather.

As a result of this release as well as former and subsequent others, Runga has been awarded almost every musical honour in New Zealand, including winning the most Tui Awards by any individual (20) as well as the prestigious APRA Silver Scroll.

In January 2006, she was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and in 2016 was the recipient of the Legacy Award at the New Zealand Music Awards as well being as inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

The concert will be held at Hastings Toitoi Opera House.

Tickets for all shows go on sale 11am Friday, May 5.