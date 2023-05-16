Brock James is the new head coach of the Hawke's Bay Magpies Bunnings NPC rugby side. Photo / Supplied

New Hawke’s Bay Magpies head coach Brock James faces his first match assignment since being confirmed in the job when the wider training squad plays fellow Bunnings NPC side Manawatu Turbos in Napier on Wednesday.

The match will be played at the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union’s MacRae Field, starting at 7.05pm, and with significant numbers of 2022 Magpies still committed to Super Rugby, will feature a Hawke’s Bay squad comprising mainly Academy players and others from the Hawke’s Bay Premier club competition.

James’ promotion after one year in Hawke’s Bay as assistant to then Head Coach Josh Syms was announced by the union at the weekend, also revealing Syms is taking up a contract with United Rugby Championship Italian side Zebre.

Super Rugby finishes with the final on June 24, the Hawke’s Bay Premier club competition finishes with its final on July 15, and the Magpies’ first match in this year’s NPC is against North Harbour in Napier on August 5.