First live Bollywood concert to be held in Hawke’s Bay

Syed Khurram Iqbal, of the Pakistan and Friends Hawke’s Bay Association, is excited to be hosting the first live Bollywood concert in the region.

The Bollywood-inspired event at MTG theatre in Napier on Friday, July 7, will feature a traditional band and singers from Auckland with support from local musicians and dancers.

The idea of a bright and bold celebration for the Hawke’s Bay community came in the days following a tragedy.

After the Christchurch mosque attacks in March 2019, Napier City Council hosted a community memorial service for the victims at the Sound Shell.

Iqbal was asked to speak on behalf of the migrant community in the region.

The theme was strength and unity.

He says after the service it was the first time that he realised, “there were immigrants living in Hawke’s Bay who were not connected, they were living in silos”.

Pakistan and Friends Hawke’s Bay Association represents almost 500 members from Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Fiji and Somalia living in Hawke’s Bay.

Small communities of immigrants can feel isolated and often face challenges accessing services and representation that can lead to a feeling of being disconnected. Language, cultural differences and lack of resources such as transport, childcare and financial support can make it difficult to integrate into wider society.

Iqbal said since the service at the Sound Shell they have started working together to help small communities get help from local government and community organisations to play an essential role in both cities’ economy and culture.

With the aim of bringing people together, the Pakistan and Friends Hawke’s Bay Association has hosted successful community events before.

Last year a popular tennis ball cricket tournament attracted more than 130 players.

Syed says India, Pakistan and South-east Asian cultures are similar and everyone loves Bollywood movies with their bright, energetic dance scenes, which originated in India in the 1970s. It is a captivating fusion of traditional classical and folk dance with jazz, hip-hop, Arabic and Latin dance added to the mix.

But don’t expect hundreds of Bollywood-style dancers to be on MTG stage, he cautions.

“We cannot get up to that level. That number of people is not possible.”

This time they will be focusing on the songs and dance performances.

“Our intention is to connect the unconnected people and to show Hawke’s Bay our tradition, our culture and the doors are open to everyone.

Syed Khurram Iqbal cooking a traditional lunch at his home. Photo / Warren Buckland

“We can show our traditional dress and music”, he said.

The Pakistan and Friends Hawke’s Bay Association has other events in the planning stage with a possible community celebration of Nowruz, the Iranian or Persian New Year, in March.

“We are connecting the unconnected community with the Hawke’s Bay community.”

Tickets to the show on Friday, July 7, are $5 each and can be purchased online from the MTG store.