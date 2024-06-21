Old Girls Whāngārā enjoyed the sweet taste of Premier Grade netball success for the first time midweek when they defeated YMP (2) in the YMCA. In a game from earlier in the season, Whāngārā goal shoot Peyton Riri targets the hoop as YMP (1) goal keep Keasi Williams-Fonohema tries to block the shot. Photo / Paul Rickard

East Coast Roofing Old Girls Whāngārā celebrated a team milestone in the YMCA on Wednesday night - their first win in the Premier Grade.

And the Prem Reserve-promoted side thoroughly deserved their 49-34 triumph over Character Roofing YMP (2).

OG Whāngāra’s game was the second of two in the Y.

Claydens Waikohu Prem (1) led all the way in beating defending champions Whāngārā Old Girls 56-44 and look every bit title contenders.

But the story of the night was OG Whāngārā , who trailed by a goal (11-10) at the first-quarter break, but by halftime were in front 24-18 and extended their advantage to 37-23 at the three-quarter mark.

YMP (2) made the better start and enjoyed a run of goals before OG Whāngārā got their first.

However, the Old Girls turned the tables in the other three quarters by working as one throughout the court, defending stoutly to cause turnovers, and delivering quick ball for their shooters to finish off.

Their defence was strong across the middle and goal thirds and collected many intercepts and tips – especially Materoa Poi in the goal circle.

Their attack was speedy, opened up the court, produced well-timed long passes and drove to the top of the goal circle to assist their shooters.

Waikohu led 13-12, 29-20 and 43-30 through the opening three quarters in what was a tight, competitive game with both sides putting pressure on their opponents and forcing mistakes.

Waikohu, though, were steadier after the first break, kept creating turnovers and gradually pulled ahead over the next two quarters to hold a handy nine-goal lead at the halftime break, which they increased to 13 by the end of the third period.

To their credit, Whāngārā never gave in and had a resurgence in the last quarter. They cut down the errors as both teams worked extremely hard.

They won the quarter 14-13, but the damage had already been done.

In tomorrow’s Premier games at the Y, OG Whāngārā and Waikohu Prem (1) are back in action just three days later in a 9am clash.

Waikohu have been playing some impressive netball, so OG Whāngārā will need to repeat their team performance of Wednesday for the full hour to push their heavily favoured opponents.

Heavyweights Tūranga FM YMP (1) meet Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A in a 10.30am game deferred from last Saturday.

YMP (1) are in great form and deserve to be sitting at the top of the table. GGHS Snr A are near the bottom of the grade and will need to bring something special to the court for what is shaping up as a tough encounter for the students.

Over the road at Victoria Domain, the courts will be busy with senior, secondary, intermediate and years 5 and 6 grade games from 8.30am to 3.15pm.