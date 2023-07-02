Wellington had its first ever Scooter Safari over the weekend.

The Capital2Country Scooter Safari has been raising money for cancer for more than a decade – but until now it has only been available to riders in the South Island.

But on Saturday the first ever Wellington Scooter Safari took place, which meant more than 60 riders took on the 181km journey over the Remutakas.

One of those riders was Kāpiti local Brendon Parata.

Brendon is no stranger to cancer – not only had he lost both his father and brother to the disease, but his daughter, Tonisha, was diagnosed with leukemia only two years ago.

She survived the cancer, but Brendon said the Cancer Society was really good to his family when Tonisha was undergoing treatment, and he wanted to give back to them.

So, when he saw the Scooter Safari was coming to Wellington, he knew he had to get involved.

Once he had signed up, Brendon, who is an avid motorcycle enthusiast, bought a 90cc Honda Joker scooter, which he bought because someone had already used it in the Scooter Safari down south – so he had high hopes that it would make it over the Remutaka Ranges.

Brendon Parata on his collectable Honda Joker.

Then he had the idea of dressing up and decking his scooter out to match.

So, he decided to dress as a Native American to symbolise the bravery and courage cancer patients have, and he decorated his scooter to match the theme.

“A good 80 per cent of people dress up.

“It’s just for fun.”

Originally, he had set a goal of $350, but said he blitzed that in the first few days, and in the end, he raised over $3300, and fundraising is still open for the next six weeks.

Brendon said he was absolutely stoked to be able to participate in Wellington’s first Scooter Safari, and said it was “absolute fun”.

“It was so moving to hear each person’s story.”

He’s already got plans to join the next Scooter Safari too, and said he’s super keen to do it again in two years time.

Another group of riders are the Stink Wheels. The group was made up of Pip Sinclair and her daughter Rose Sinclair, Chris Newman, Chris Hughes, and Pete Davies, although Hughes’ scooter wouldn’t start on the day – so he ended up as a supporter instead.

Chris Newman from the Stink Wheels on his tiny scooter.

Pip, who lives in Kāpiti, lost her husband Steve only three weeks ago, after he passed away from melanoma and so she and the rest of the team decided to enter the Scooter Safari in honour of him.

She said Steve always loved motorbikes and used to take a month off work each year to do adventure bike riding with his family.

Steve’s nickname was Stinky, and that was the inspiration for the group’s name.

“We always called his motorbikes the Stink Wheels, so it’s an ode to him.”

Pip said the whole team enjoyed the day so much that they are planning on travelling to the South Island next winter for the coast-to-coast event.

“Whenever you do any kind of convoy there’s always really good camaraderie and a lot of laughs.

“And we’re all suffering together.

Pip Sinclair already has plans to participate in next year's Scooter Safari in the South Island.

“But, like the ad for the event states, it won’t be as bad as people with cancer suffer.”

By the end of the event, the team ended up raising more than $5300 for the Cancer Society, but they’re not stopping yet.

The riders started their journey at the Wellington Indian Association in Kilbirnie, where they then ascended over the Remutaka Ranges, through the Wairarapa, and finished up in Henley Park, Masterton.

You can donate to Brendon, the Stink Wheels, or any of the other riders here.