Snow has fallen in Arthurs Pass in the Southern Alps. Photo / George Heard

Snow has fallen in the Canterbury High Country, as a cold snap arrived across the South Island.

Arthur's Pass Village and Castle Hill Village have turned white with more snow forecast.

MetService has forecast snow to 500 metres in Southland, Clutha, Dunedin and Queenstown, and down to 800m in Canterbury, which could impact alpine villages and passes.

Snow is falling heavily at Mt Hutt ski field, Porters Alpine Resort in Canterbury and Cardrona the Remarkables and Coronet Peak in Central Otago.

Cardrona Alpine Resort had the snow guns going on Friday. Photo / Supplied

MetService had issued road snowfall warnings for Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd, Porters Pass, Lewis Pass, and Arthur's Pass for the next 24 hours.

Snow showers are expected to affect Arthur's Pass with 2 to 4cm of snow near the summit.

On Porters Pass snow will affect the high part of the road with 2 to 3cm near the summit and lesser amounts down to 800m.

Snow falling at Mount Hutt Ski Area, Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

Snow is also expected at the top of the Lewis Pass with 1 to 3cm near the top.

"This will be the lowest snow many have seen so far this year," MetService said.

Temperatures have also dropped considerably in the South Island with a high of just 12C expected in Christchurch today, a stark difference from the high of 20C yesterday.

A high of 11C is forecast in Dunedin, 9C in Queenstown, and 14C in Nelson.

Temperatures at Aoraki/Mt Cook are set to dip to -4C tonight and Saturday.

Most of the North Island has missed the drop in temperatures with a high of 18C expected in Auckland, 16C in Hamilton and 15C in Wellington.

"We could be paving the way for the first significant snowfall of the year as we round out the week," MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said.

Coronet Peak base. Photo / Supplied

Large waves forecast

Heavy swells are also expected to hit some parts of the country today.

Boaties near the Foveaux Strait are being warned of high swells, poor visibility and "very rough" seas between Thursday and Saturday, before easing on Sunday.

"Large swell waves and dangerous coastal conditions are expected in the western marine areas of both the North and South Island from Thursday," MetService said.

"Combined waves are forecast to reach 6m for the western South Island later on Friday."