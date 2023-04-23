Māori agencies attend Psychological First Aid Course to learn how to listen to and support whānau affected by emergencies and traumatic events. Photo / Ruth Wong

Cyclone Gabrielle recently made landfall, leaving behind a trail of destruction and devastation.

While the physical damage caused by the cyclone is evident, the psychological impact on individuals and communities is equally significant.

Coping with the aftermath of a natural disaster can be challenging, and it is essential to provide psychosocial support to help people cope and recover.

Psychosocial support refers to the provision of emotional and psychological assistance to individuals and communities affected by a disaster. It aims to reduce psychological distress, promote coping, and improve overall wellbeing.

Here are some ways in which we can provide psychosocial support to help our community cope with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle:

1. Provide emotional support: Emotional support can help individuals process their emotions and feelings. Encourage people to express their feelings and validate their experiences. Let them know that it is normal to feel overwhelmed, anxious, or sad in the aftermath of a disaster. Listen to their stories and provide a safe space for them to share their experiences.

2· Promote self-care: Self-care is critical during times of stress and adversity. Encourage individuals to take care of themselves by eating nutritious food, getting enough rest, and engaging in physical activity. Encourage them to engage in activities that they enjoy and that make them feel good.

3· Connect people with resources: Connect people with resources that can help them cope and recover. This can include mental health professionals, support groups, and community services. Ensure that people know how to access these resources and provide them with the necessary information and contacts.

4· Foster social support: Social support can help individuals feel less isolated and alone. Encourage individuals to connect with friends, family, and their community. Help them identify people in their support network who can provide emotional and practical assistance.

5· Encourage resilience: Resilience is the ability to bounce back from adversity. Encourage individuals to focus on their strengths and to identify positive aspects of their experience. Help them develop coping strategies that can help them manage stress and adversity.

It is important to remember that the psychological impact of a natural disaster can last for months or even years. Providing ongoing psychosocial support can help individuals and communities cope and recover from the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

In conclusion, Cyclone Gabrielle has left a significant impact on our community, and providing psychosocial support is crucial to help individuals and communities cope with the aftermath of the disaster. By providing emotional support, promoting self-care, connecting people with resources, fostering social support, and encouraging resilience, we can help our community stay well mentally and recover from the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

First and foremost – keep breathing, it’s going to be okay. Keep it in perspective – talk to someone.