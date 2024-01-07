Fire and Emergency (Fenz) is responding to multiple fires threatening homes along a railway line near Kirwee, Canterbury - believed to have started due to sparks from a train catching alight in vegetation in nearby paddocks.





Multiple vegetation fires believed to have been started by sparks from the brakes of a freight train are threatening homes along a railway line near Kirwee, Canterbury.

A Fire and Emergency (Fenz) spokesman said it is responding to multiple fires along a railway line and police have put in diversions along State Highway 73.

A KiwiRail spokeswoman said it was investigating how the fire started but believed it was “likely” due to sparks from the brakes.

“A freight train shunting wagons from a milk factory in West Rolleston was held back in Darfield after it created a number of grass fires along the track,” the KiwiRail spokeswoman said.

“The train is stopped while the incident is being investigated and fire emergency services are on site.”

She said no one was hurt and no other services were interrupted.

A Fenz spokesman said it received multiple calls about fires along railway tracks between Rolleston and Darfield, west of Christchurch, around 4.15pm on Sunday.

Three helicopters are fighting the fires, alongside at least 12 trucks and tankers on the ground.

The spokesman said more trucks and tankers are on the way.

A number of houses are under threat, especially in the Kirwee area.

Police are assisting with road closures and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

The fires are not contained at this time and Fenz crews are spread across multiple fires.

Three helicopters have been fighting the fires, alongside 17 ground crews, including pumps, tankers, smoke chasers and a Command Unit.

Crews are in attendance from Kirwee, Darfield, West Melton, Hororata, Dunsandel, Springfield, Wigram, Canterbury High Country and the Christchurch Command unit.



