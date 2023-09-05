Fires overnight in Auckland, Invercargill - arson suspected

Emergency services were called just before 1am to a fire on Cedar Heights Ave in the Auckland suburb of Massey West. Video / Hayden Woodward

An historic building in Invercargill has been gutted by fire overnight, while a house fire in Auckland is suspected to have been set deliberately.

Emergency services were called just before 1am to a fire on Cedar Heights Ave in the Auckland suburb of Massey West.

The first floor was well involved when crews arrived at the two-storey house, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

Two crews made entry, but no one was located inside. Five fire trucks and two support units, from West Harbour, Te Atatu, Auckland City, Henderson and Takapuna, were called to help extinguish the blaze.

A fire investigator is on the scene. Police told the Herald the circumstances of the fire were being treated as suspicious and an investigation was underway with a forensic examination due to be carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 230906/7256. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile in Invercargill, one person was burned in a fire that gutted a historic building in the city centre.

Eight fire crews and a ground unit were called to the Pall Mall Arcade building on Dee St, just before 1am.

Video shot at the scene shows metres-high flames streaming from the windows of the building, with noises like gunshots popping in the background.

A Fenz spokesperson said the three-storey building was from the 1860s. The fire was well-involved on both the first and second floors when firefighters arrived.

About six people were evacuated, with all of them treated for smoke inhalation. One person also suffered superficial burns to their limbs, the spokesperson said.

The blaze was now controlled and it had not spread to other buildings. An investigator was on the scene, and there would be significant delays around Dee St for some time this morning.