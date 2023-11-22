Station officer Andrew Bailey, a career firefighter for the Hamilton Fire Brigade, based at Te Rapa Station, and a Gold Star recipient for 25 years of service, outside Te Awamutu Fire Station, where he started his firefighting career as a volunteer in 1997. He is holding the Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade's photos of his grandfather E. J. (Bob) Quinlan (left) and father Ray Bailey. Both were also Gold Star recipients and honorary life members of the station, and Bob was awarded the Queen's Fire Service Medal in 1973. Photo / Dean Taylor

Station officer Andrew Bailey, a career firefighter for the Hamilton Fire Brigade, based at Te Rapa Station, and a Gold Star recipient for 25 years of service, outside Te Awamutu Fire Station, where he started his firefighting career as a volunteer in 1997. He is holding the Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade's photos of his grandfather E. J. (Bob) Quinlan (left) and father Ray Bailey. Both were also Gold Star recipients and honorary life members of the station, and Bob was awarded the Queen's Fire Service Medal in 1973. Photo / Dean Taylor

As far back as Andrew Bailey can remember, he always wanted to be a fireman like his dad and granddad.

Not only did he follow his family into the service, as he’s now “living the dream” as a career firefighter. Bailey has also been awarded a Gold Star medal for 25 years of service, just like those before him.

Bailey is a station officer at Te Rapa Station, part of the Hamilton Fire Brigade.

On Saturday night, he was presented his Gold Star alongside colleagues Shame Thompson, Mark Bloomfield and double Gold Star recipient Ross Fleet.

Bailey joined Te Awamutu Fire Station as a volunteer in 1997.

He says it was a natural progression considering he’s been part of the station all his life through his dad, the late Ray Bailey.

“When I was growing up, I was always dressing up in Dad’s old kit and roaring off to emergencies on my bike.”

When he left school Bailey worked at Peter Framp Auto Electrical alongside Deane Mark.

The pair not only joined up about the same time, but lived on the station for about a year as well.

They say there were good times then - it was more social and a lot of fun.

Both are now experienced firefighters.

Bailey never planned to pursue any other career, so when he could, he got a job with Rescue, Fire and Security when Hamilton’s airport was international.

He was there from 1998-2001 and also continued as a volunteer in Te Awamutu. In 2001, he joined the Hamilton Fire Brigade as a career firefighter and resigned from Te Awamutu a year later.

Bailey said he goes to work each day doing exactly what he wants to be doing.

No two days were the same, but he knows he is helping people and making a difference.

Career staff work a roster of four days on and four off.

Two of the on days consist of 10-hour day shifts and two consist of 14-hour night shifts, but as is the nature of emergencies, things can change. Shifts are spent on the station.

Bailey admitted it could be hard on relationships and families, but he was lucky to have his partner, Mandy Fraser.

“She is great. Mandy listens when I need to talk and understands what I do.”

He said firefighters tried to plan for the days, looking after equipment and undertaking maintenance, training and studying, but of course, that could change in a heartbeat.

Bailey leads Brown Watch at Te Rapa and said it was the camaraderie and teamwork that made the job.

“I have a great crew,” he says.

Hamilton’s three stations run the same shifts, so Bailey said they got to know the teams they work with most often, and that makes them more effective.

“Firefighting is about teamwork and trusting your colleagues have your back.

“Building that rapport and trust makes us better at our job, whether it be a fire, crash or medical event.”

Another aspect of the job that is valuable to Bailey is the emphasis on sports.

Some areas concentrate on firefighting-type events, and he had given those a go, but the Hamilton stations were involved in a range of traditional sports, and he loved it.

“I’m in the HFB basketball team, surf with a group of other firefighters and compete in the Fire and Emergency NZ tournaments, play in rugby tournaments and am part of the Hamilton FB football team.

“I love sports, so it is great to be part of these teams and play for fun, friendship and fitness.”

Ray Bailey passed away 10 years ago from cancer, but would be remembered by many for his firefighting and then safety and compliance work.

He joined Te Awamutu Fire Station in 1974 as a volunteer and became a career firefighter in Hamilton a year later, continuing as a volunteer for 19 years.

In 2001, after 27 years, he retired from the brigade and worked as a building compliance and fire alarm testing officer.

Ray Bailey was awarded a Gold Star medal and made an honorary life member of the Te Awamutu station.

He had followed his father-in-law E.J. “Bob” Quinlan to the brigade.

Quinlan joined the Te Awamutu station in 1939 before heading to war. He rejoined upon his return and attained the rank of senior station officer, and was also made an honorary life member of Te Awamutu Brigade and was awarded the Gold Star in 1964.

That same year, he was involved in a car accident and retired from active duty, but took up the role of national secretary of the United Fire Brigades Association with an office in Te Awamutu.

Quinlan retained that position until he died in 1979.

In the 1973 New Year Honours, he was awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal for distinguished service.

Bob Quinlan, his son-in-law Ray Bailey and grandson Andrew Bailey represent over eight decades of overlapping - and over 100 years in total - volunteer and professional firefighting and related service to Te Awamutu and Hamilton communities.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.

