Emergency services are on the scene of a major house fire that has left two people injured in Otaua, Waikato.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said firefighters arrived on the scene just after 6.30pm to find a 20m by 15m residential property up in flames.

The fire has been contained to the property but has not yet been put out, the spokesperson said.

Two people have been injured as a result. Three firetrucks currently remain on the scene.

