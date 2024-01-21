Fire and Emergency crews are battling a scrub fire on the Waimakariri River near Swannanoa. Video / Mike Nuy

By RNZ

The mayor of Waimakariri says it is extremely lucky no one lost their life in the North Canterbury scrub fires.

The three fires were contained but still burning on Sunday, Fire and Emergency said, and a helicopter was on standby.

Two of the three blazes first broke out on Friday at Amberley and at Loburn, northwest of Rangiora, where two houses and a church were destroyed.

And a fire at Swannanoa broke out about 3pm on Saturday along the side of the Waimakariri River.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon flew over some of the damage at Loburn and told RNZ it was frightening to see.

“[You] could just see how volatile the fire actually was and how it literally just jumped across properties and how it scorched the earth - it’s a significant amount of properties that were affected.”

A welfare centre had been set up at the Rangiora Baptist Church for those affected, and Gordon said he had talked to some of the people based there.

“People have lost their homes and there’s been significant damage to property.

“My heart goes out to those families that have been impacted by this and I’m sure the community will rally together to support one another.”

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon (left) looks over scorched trees where a fire has been burning in Loburn. Photo / Waimakariri District Council

Fire crews still at work

Swannanoa

Six crews of firefighters are still battling the scrub fire in Swannanoa, near Christchurch, though it is in the “mop up” stage, Fire and Emergency said.

The blaze was burning in deep scrub around the river bed, making for challenging conditions. But by Sunday it had been contained within an area of about 12 hectares.

Cordons would stay up until the fire was out, and Fire and Emergency said: “We ask that people stay well away from the area so our firefighters can focus on their task.”

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in the Waimakariri River bed at Diversion Road, Swannanoa, Canterbury. Photos / Cameron Avery

Amberley

Overnight fire crews had been working to extinguish hotspots at the fire in Amberley, where residents had been earlier evacuated.

The vegetation fire began on Friday on Racecourse Rd, where it had burned through grass, tree stumps and car wrecks.

Five fire crews were back at work dampening the site down on Sunday using a digger and tankers, Fire and Emergency said.

The fire had burned through an area of about a kilometre by 500 metres.

Loburn

Four fires had broken out on Friday along one road in Loburn. They had burned through about ten hectares, including destroying three houses and a church, along with 10 sheds, a number of cars, and machinery.

The fires had been contained by Saturday, and on Sunday, three crews of firefighters were in the final stages of hunting down and putting out hotspots, Fire and Emergency said.

Firefighters dampen down hot spots in a large bush fire in North Canterbury. Photo / Canterbury Fire & Emergency

High fire risk continues

Fire restrictions or total bans were in place for most of the South Island. Photo / RNZ/Tracy Neal

Hot and dry conditions, as well as wind, had contributed to a high fire risk for the region, which had been working against firefighters battling the blazes, FENZ earlier said.

Fire restrictions or total bans were in place for most of the South Island, and any fire permits that had been issued were suspended for the rest of Canterbury until Monday because of the ongoing risk.

“Canterbury residents are reminded to take extreme care with all activities that could cause a spark that will set vegetation on fire,” FENZ said.

“Every household in a rural area should have an evacuation plan in case of wildfire, because in the current conditions, fires move quickly and are very challenging to put out.”

