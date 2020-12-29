Firefighters responding to fire at Waikeria Prison yard, south of Te Awamutu

Emergency services were called to the fire on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / File

Waikeria Prison is in lockdown after a fire broke out in its exercise yard.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is on the scene, assisting Corrections officers trying to extinguish the blaze.

Around 20 prisoners were using the yard when the fire ignited, a Corrections spokesperson says.

Waikeria Prison is one of New Zealand's biggest prisons, located on a 1200ha site south of Te Awamutu in the Waikato region.

The prison has been locked down as a precaution.

The fire is contained and the spokesperson emphasised there was no threat to the safety of the public.