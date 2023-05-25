Voyager 2022 media awards
Firefighters respond to smoke at historic Civic Theatre in Auckland

NZ Herald
Photo / RNZ / Finn Blackwell

Firefighters have been called to the Civic Theatre in Auckland with reports of smoke in the building.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said there are seven fire trucks and a St John vehicle there.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were in attendance and investigating reports of smoke at Civic Theatre.

”They are currently carrying out ventilation.

”We have two fire appliances with two support vehicles.

”Firefighters were investigating smoke.”

Neighbouring Yes 24 Convenience store staff said the fire alarm had stopped.

“We don’t know what happened yet.”

Police have set up roadblocks on Queen St.

The Civic Theatre opened in 1929 and is one of downtown Auckland’s most distinctive heritage buildings.

Photo / RNZ / Finn Blackwell
More to come.

- Additional reporting by RNZ


