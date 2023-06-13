Fire crews were called to two car fires at the same property in Papatoetoe overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Investigations are underway into three suspicious fires in a South Auckland suburb overnight - including two car fires reported within hours of each other outside the same property.

A northern fire communications spokeswoman confirmed fire investigators will be heading out to the scenes this morning.

Firefighters were called to a house twice after a well-involved car fire about 11.30pm - and then another car fire about 3.30am outside the same property.

Photos from the scene show two vehicles almost completely scorched outside a house.

A number of police officers and firefighters can be seen looking into the cars and examining the scene.

Northern fire communications also confirmed they were called to a house fire at a single-storey house just after 10pm. That blaze has also been deemed as suspicious.

Police at the scene of two car fires outside a house in Papatoetoe, South Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

All three incidents happened in the suburb of Papatoetoe. It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in any of the incidents.

Police have been approached for more information.








