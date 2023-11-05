Nine fires in the Bay of Plenty were likely linked to fireworks this weekend. Photo / NZME

Firefighters were kept busy with Guy Fawkes over the weekend.

There were nine probable fireworks-related callouts in the Bay of Plenty, with all but one being overnight last night, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

He said the callouts included people lighting fireworks from a vehicle in Rotorua causing a grass fire, and a small garden fire in Whakatāne.

He said there was also a hedge on fire in Tauranga as well as a fire in the sand dunes at Pāpāmoa Beach which was possibly caused by fireworks.

The spokesman did not have the details for all the incidents.

Fireworks were the cause of a house fire in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill last night with the flames spreading through most of the property by the time firefighters arrived.



