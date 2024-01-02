Voyager 2023 media awards
Firefighters called to fire in Henderson, West Auckland, overnight

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze on Lincoln Rd in Henderson, West Auckland, last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A fire investigator is due back at the scene of a blaze in West Auckland overnight.

Northern fire communications said it received multiple calls from the public about a house on fire near the corner of Lincoln Rd and Triangle Rd shortly before 11pm.

Two crews were sent to the scene and on arrival, they found it was a vacant property and that the double garage was well involved. No injuries were reported.

Investigations into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing.

