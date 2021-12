Fire and Emergency services attended a raging house fire in Rosedale, Auckland. Video / Stef Julia Anstey / NZ Herald

Fire and Emergency services are currently battling a "well involved" house fire in the Auckland suburb of Rosedale.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were alerted to the fire just before 3.30pm and there are currently five fire trucks at the scene.

He said all persons have been accounted for.

Footage taken at Windsor Park shows black smoke billowing into the sky.