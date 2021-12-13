Firefighters battle 'well involved' Orewa house fire

Photos taken from the scene show flames spilling out of the windows. Photo / Dave Mason Photography

Fire and Emergency services were battling a "well involved" house fire in the Auckland suburb of Orewa.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they were alerted to the blaze on Doment Crescent in Orewa at 6.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the fire has now been put out. Photo / Dave Mason photography

On arrival, the spokeswoman said the house was "well-involved".

At the height of the fire, four fire trucks were on the scene. Everyone at the property was accounted for and there were no injures.

At the height of the fire, four fire trucks were on the scene. Photo / Dave Mason Photography

Photos taken after the fire shows a severely damaged and burnt house.