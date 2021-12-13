Firefighters battle 'well involved' Orewa house fire

Fire and Emergency services were battling a "well involved" house fire in the Auckland suburb of Orewa.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they were alerted to the blaze on Doment Crescent in Orewa at 6.30pm.
On arrival, the spokeswoman said the house was "well-involved".
Photos taken from the scene show flames spilling out of the windows.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
At the height of the fire, four fire trucks were on the scene. Everyone at the property was accounted for and there were no injures.
Photos taken after the fire shows a severely damaged and burnt house.
Read More
- Firefighters battle 'well involved' Rosedale house ...
- Fire in West Auckland sends smoke billowing across ...
- Fire at Woodhill Forest burning overnight...
- One person badly burned in South Auckland house fire ...
- Fire rips through Eric Armishaw Park wetlands, home ...
- Whakatāne fire: Devastating blaze tears through shops ...