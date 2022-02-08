There is no indication of injury or that the fire will spread. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fire crews in Havelock North are currently battling a "well-involved" fire at a restaurant.

It's understood the crews were fighting a badly damaged building at Black Barn Vineyards and Restaurant on the outskirts of Havelock North.

Central Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carlos Dempsey said they received multiple calls about a building on fire at 9.15pm.

"Crews arrived to find a well-involved fire in a restaurant," he said.

Additional help was sent from Napier.

Just after 10.50pm, Dempsey said the fire was under control, and a specialist fire investigator will head to the scene to investigate.

He said six fire appliances and several support vehicles attended the blaze.

Dempsey said the building was "quite damaged" and there was no reports of any injuries.