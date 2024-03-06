Smoke shrouds the area around the Newton Rd overbridge after firefighters extinguish a vegetation fire underneath. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A scrub fire next to the Northwestern motorway in central Auckland has closed roads and sent thick smoke around the central city.

Fire and Emergency NZ said a large number of firefighters were sent to fight the fire, which was burning in vegetation on Auckland’s State Highway 16, around and under the Newton Rd overbridge .

The fire was reported just before midnight. At 2am it had been extinguished but there was still a large amount of smoke and road closures were still in place, Fenz said.

“Smoke from the fire is noticeable over a wide area – we recommend people keep windows closed.”

Heavy smoke across Grafton as firefighters worked to get the fire around the Newton Rd overbridge under control. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland City assistant commander Barry Fox said when firefighters arrived the blaze was well established in the bush area.

It had then moved up into the service ducts that feed under the overbridge, making it “quite a challenging fire”.

“It was quite awkward to get water to that location so we’ve had people on top of the bridge firing water through gaps in the road and the bridge structure, and also fighting the fire from underneath from down on the lower motorway.”

Eight fire appliances and a large number of firefighters were sent to fight the blaze. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Smoke had filled Newton Gully and surrounding areas, and there had been multiple calls to Fenz about smoke in buildings in the area. Many staff were using breathing apparatus due to the smoke.

The overbridge had been closed for inspection by civil engineers to see what the damage was, he said, confirming there was potentially damage to the bridge’s earthquake protection dampeners.

NZTA Waka Kotahi’s website shows the overbridge is now open.