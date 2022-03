Video shows firefighters battling an uncontrolled scrub and bush fire in Tūākau. Video / Serena Bruce

Firefighters are currently battling an uncontrolled scrub and bush fire in Tūākau.

One helicopter is currently battling the fire. Photo / Serena Bruce

2 fire trucks are currently at the fire. Photo / Serena Bruce

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said there are 12 fire trucks in attendance and one helicopter.

Two more helicopters are on their way. The fire is around five hectares and is currently not endangering any properties.