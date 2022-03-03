Firefighters battle massive blaze at Whanganui timber yard

Firefighters are battling at massive blaze at Eastown Timber & Fencing. Video / Bevan Conley

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a Whanganui timber yard.

The fire is at Eastown Timber & Fencing in Whanganui East.

Fire and Emergency NZ Whanganui group manager Aaron Summerhays said the fire started at about 6am on Friday morning and two buildings are in flames.

Four fire trucks are at the site and more are expected to arrive, including from Palmerston North.

The fire should be confined with no houses in danger, Summerhays said.

Photo / Bevan Conley

There is an ambulance at the scene but it hasn't had to treat anybody.

Police have blocked off surrounding streets with parts of Hakeke St, Holyoake St and Eastown Rd all closed.

Photo / Bevan Conley

The fire and smoke plume can be seen around Whanganui city.

