Multiple Whanganui fire brigade crews have been dispatched to fight a spreading vegetation fire in Parikino. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire crews are fighting a large 20x20m vegetation fire near State Highway 4 near Parikino north of Whanganui.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said one crew was in attendance and multiple crews are on the way.

“Obviously, it is still moving and we’re in attendance at the moment trying to extinguish it and get it under control,” she said.

The Whanganui Brigade has dispatched three pumps and two tankers to the incident.

The vegetation fire is close to State Highway 4 and traffic management is currently in place.

Crews were alerted to the incident about 11.40am on Thursday.

