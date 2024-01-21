By RNZ
About 50 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a commercial building in Auckland’s Ōnehunga this morning.
Fire and Emergency says it was called to the incident in Neilson St shortly before 6am.
It says the building on fire has two storeys and is about 50m by 100m.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Eight fire trucks and three ladder trucks are on the scene.
Meanwhile, firefighters have now extinguished a house fire in Avondale that broke out about 4.30 this morning.
About 20 firefighters were fighting the blaze at the property in Blockhouse Bay Rd.