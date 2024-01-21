The Māori king is urging tangata whenua to have hope in unifying Aotearoa, call for vehicles to be banned on Muriwai Beach, Infrastructure New Zealand says councils need long-term independence and mayor urging for common sense after weekend fires. Video / George Heard / NZHerald

By RNZ

About 50 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a commercial building in Auckland’s Ōnehunga this morning.

Fire and Emergency says it was called to the incident in Neilson St shortly before 6am.

It says the building on fire has two storeys and is about 50m by 100m.

Eight fire trucks and three ladder trucks are on the scene.

Fire crews responded to a blaze in Ōnehunga this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Meanwhile, firefighters have now extinguished a house fire in Avondale that broke out about 4.30 this morning.

About 20 firefighters were fighting the blaze at the property in Blockhouse Bay Rd.