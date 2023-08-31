One worker injured after fire in Napier’s industrial area

Thames St in Pandora was cordoned off after the fire. Photo / Paul Taylor

Thames St in Pandora was cordoned off after the fire. Photo / Paul Taylor

A worker has been taken to hospital after firefighters extinguished a fire at a pallet company in Napier’s industrial area of Pandora.

The blaze happened about 1.20pm on Thursday at The Pallet Company on Thames St.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene and one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

The Pallet Company managing director Nick Barton said the fire did not spread through the factory, and appeared to have been isolated to one machine.

“It was just one machine that caught fire, we are not sure what caused it yet.”

He said it set off the sprinkler system and alarm and fire services were quickly on the scene.

“One person did go to hospital as a precaution, because they were the person putting it out,” he said, of a worker.

“Obviously the fire was there and they tried to extinguish it.”

He said no-one was burned, and that worker walked out on their own.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they arrived to a “well involved property fire” and about six fire trucks attended as well as an “aerial appliance”.

The fire was contained around 2pm.

St John ambulance took one person to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition. Thames St was cordoned off following the fire.



