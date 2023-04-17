Police wanted to reiterate the importance of firearm safety and security. Photo / File

Police wanted to reiterate the importance of firearm safety and security. Photo / File

Police are reminding firearm owners to take preventative security measures after two burglaries of firearms in the Bay of Plenty in the past week.

A gun safe was among the items taken from an Edgecumbe property on April 10.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said nearby CCTV footage was being explored and further inquiries were ongoing.

Two days later a number of firearms, along with other items, were taken from a Ruatoki property.

“Forensic inquiries in relation to that burglary are under way,” Wilson said.

He said police wanted to reiterate the importance of firearm safety and security.

“Firearms must be safely secured and have adequate security measures such as secure gun safes and security cameras. We urge neighbours to watch out for each other and report any suspicious behaviour, especially those in rural areas.

“Any report of firearms being stolen is of utmost significance to police and is given priority.”

Anyone with information regarding burglary of firearms is urged to contact police on 111 if it is occurring now, or 105 after the fact.

Other information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.