Two people have been found dead at a property in Awarua in Northland this morning.

Police received reports of a firearms incident in Mangakahia Rd just after 7am.

Cordons have been set up in Mangakahia Rd.

"An investigation is underway to establish what has occurred," police said.

"More information will be released later today once further details are known."