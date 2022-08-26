Photo / Supplied

Cash was taken from the till at a Mosgiel bar in an aggravated robbery involving a firearm last night.

A police spokesperson said officers responded just before 11pm, after two people, one of whom was armed, entered the bar, believed to be the Crofters Arms Hotel.

The offenders demanded money from the till and left with a quantity of cash.

Police said that along with the bar staff, a small number of customers were in the bar at the time.

"Fortunately nobody was injured in the incident."

Police wanted to hear from anyone in the vicinity at the time who may have information that could help.

In February 2016 thousands of dollars in cash were taken from the hotel when a knife-wielding man forced a duty manager to empty the safe.