Fire tears through South Auckland home, one injured

A person has been injured after a fire tore through a house in Manurewa this morning.
Emergency services responded to the blaze at a Mahia Rd property after the alarm was raised shortly after 9am.
St John confirmed a person injured in the blaze was treated at the scene.
"One rapid-response unit and one ambulance responded to the scene and treated one patient in a minor condition. No transport was required," said the spokesperson.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters were called to the blaze on Mahia Rd in Wattle Downs at 9.12am.
"The fire was well involved when crews arrived. Two fire trucks are currently in attendance."
Auckland Transport said Mahia Rd had been closed and bus route 361 was detouring around the closure.
Motorists could expect minor delays.
The property shows extensive damage from the blaze with part of the roof caved in.