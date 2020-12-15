Fire strikes Pakipaki home while family are away

Emergency services were called to the house on Old Main Rd, Pakipaki, at 12.52am on Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

The family who live in a house all but destroyed by fire near Hastings are thought to have been out of the region at the time.

Firefighters spent more than three hours fighting a fire at the house on Old Main Rd, Pakipaki, after receiving an initial call at 12.52am on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they received multiple calls from the public regarding a "large house fire".

"Upon arrival, the crews found the building well involved on fire," a Fenz spokesman said.

There were initially reports of somebody inside the building at the time of the fire, according to the spokesman, but all persons were eventually accounted for.

The cause of the fire was not immediately obvious, the spokesman said.

Seven fire trucks responded to the fire – three from Hastings, three from Napier and one from Heretaunga.

Emergency services were called to the house on Old Main Rd, Pakipaki, at 12.52am on Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

A family spokeswoman said it was lucky nobody was at the property at the time of the fire.

"Everyone is okay – we've just lost some precious memories," she said.

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said the occupants, a grandmother and her grandchildren, were not in the house at the time of the fire.

"Fortunately, we discovered nobody was home when the police arrived this morning, which is a relief. They are away up north at a funeral," she said.

The neighbour added that the house, which sits beside Houngarea Marae, was "such a lovely place" and it was the second fire in the area in about 12 months.

"About a year ago, a house just down the road burnt down. They discovered that an electrical fault caused it."

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance was sent to the scene but was not required.

Police said initial indications were that fire was not deliberately lit but inquiries to determine the circumstances were ongoing.

A police scene guard was in place on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday night, firefighters were also called to a bonfire in the backyard of a property on Charles Corner Cres, Maraenui.

The "small garden fire" was attended by one fire truck about 9.45pm.

Firefighters attended another fire at a property in Maraenui about 11pm.

Three fire trucks attended the rubbish fire on Mason Ave but the property owner extinguished the fire.