A massive fire sends black plumes of smoke across Hamilton. Video / Belinda Feek

Several fire crews are responding to a fire at a car parts workshop in Hamilton this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) spokesperson said multiple cars were on fire but all people had been accounted for.

The fire, on Woodward St, is currently contained, FENZ said.

Police are also trying to move along rubberneckers, an NZME reporter at the scene said.

One person also appeared to be being treated for burns on his arms by St John ambulance staff.