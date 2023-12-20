Video first published in 2020: Watch dramatic video of car driving through a bush fire as it jumped a highway near Tikokino. Video / Deanna Hoy

It’s still open fire season in Hawke’s Bay, but contingencies are already in place should wildfires strike in the New Year.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) has raised the fire danger to moderate for the Tararua region and high for the rest of Hawke’s Bay, up to Wairoa.

Hawke’s Bay district manager for Fenz, Glen Varcoe, says “fire weather indices” are being assessed every week as the area heats up over summer.

That “most definitely” includes being ready in the event the weather pans out as forecast, in the coming months.

“We’re expecting El Nino and we’re expecting in the New Year a hot, dry, windy season, which will increase our wildfire risk,” Varcoe said.

Cyclone Gabrielle remains fresh in the memory of people in this province, as Fenz is well aware.

“As a result organisationally, but even more specifically in Hawke’s Bay, we’ve been preparing for this for over a couple of months now,” Varcoe said.

“It’s about getting all our brigades, our resourcing and even the district itself to an increased level of preparedness in anticipation.

“We’re working with our partners, so those that have a vested interest like forestry, the Department of Conservation and councils, we’re working with them to ensure we’re as prepared as we can be.”

For the time being, that means there’s no restriction on lighting fires or permits required, but Varcoe is encouraging people to be mindful of wind, dry grass and the amount of fuel on the fire.

His hope is for people in Hawke’s Bay to enjoy summer, but to do it safely. That includes on the road as well.

“Especially in the holiday period,” Varcoe said.

“We’ve had two recent deaths on the road within the district and that has a huge impact, not just on the families affected but also on the first-responders that are attending those calls.

“It has a widespread impact.”

