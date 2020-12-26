Fire rips through Tamatea house and surrounding cars, police investigating

A house in Norrie Place, Tamatea was severely damaged in a fire which occurred in the early hours of the morning on Boxing Day. Photo / Ian Cooper

A fire that ripped through a house and the cars surrounding it in Tamatea is being investigated by police.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Norrie Pl at 3.20am on Boxing Day and were there for two and a half hours.

A spokesman said the house was "severely damaged" and three fire engines attended.

A specialist fire investigator is trying to determine the cause, he said.

A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries in the Norrie Pl fire and a scene guard was in place over the early hours of the morning on the 26th.

Police along with the fire investigator attended yesterday to examine the scene.

It comes amid a mini-spree of damaging fires in the region.

On Saturday night a Pirimai resident's house suffered damage in a blaze that started in a wash-house.

A woman living in the house, who did not want to be named said the fire started at about 9.30pm in their recycling, but what started it was unknown at this stage.

A fire, which the resident said started in the recycling, damaged a Pirimai home on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

On Christmas Eve, detectives were also at the scene of three scrub fires that scorched a dump truck on Carrick Rd, Twyford on Wednesday, December 23.

Fire crews also attended another grass fire on Ormond Rd, Twyford, shortly after.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing as to whether the spree was an act of arson or unintentional.

Meanwhile an investigation into a house fire in Akina in the early hours of Thursday morning, Christmas Eve, has determined it was an electrical fire.

Emergency services were called to the house fire on Wavell St, Akina, Hastings about 4.51am on Thursday.