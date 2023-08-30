There is a fire in a building at Whakatāne High School, understood to be the art block.

All students had evacuated safely, the school said in a social media post.

Video from the scene posted by the Whakatāne Beacon shows smoke pouring out of a building as students watch from the field.

It reported police had cordoned off Soutars Ave and Haig St, and that cordons were being set up on Goulstone Rd and Crete St.

Whakatāne district councillor Toni Boynton told NZME the council had received reports indicating all students were evacuated safely. She asked local residents to be “mindful” by keeping away from the area.

Whakatāne High School parent Jamie-Lee Fraser-Jones said the school had sent her “multiple texts and emails”.

”The first one to say that there was a fire and all students evacuated safely and then just a follow-up to say that there is a fire in their art block. Once the fire brigade gives the all clear, school will resume and art students will work in the library.”

Fraser-Jones, who works at Hospice Eastern Bay of Plenty on Goulstone Rd near the school, said she texted her son after hearing the siren go off at the high school and seeing a fire truck arrive.

She said she saw smoke about 11.55am but it had since cleared.

She said the students were evacuated onto the school field. Her son sent her a video of the building that was on fire.

”It didn’t look roaring or blazing or anything … just more smoke than anything. But then when he sent me maybe a couple of videos after that, you could kind of make out the flames in the building.

”I didn’t look at it and think, ‘Oh my goodness that whole building is going to burn down’.”

A police spokeswoman said police had been helping with traffic management after a fire on Goulstone Rd at about 11.45am.

”Cordons are in place and the public is advised to avoid the area at this time.”

- More to come



