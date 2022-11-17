Voyager 2022 media awards
Fire, police, ambulance respond to water incident at Pt Chevalier beach

Two people have rescued a person struggling in the water at an inner city Auckland beach this afternoon.

Three police cars and a fire truck rushed down Pt Chevalier Rd towards Coyle Park about 3pm, a witness told the Herald.

Police attended the incident at Pt Chevalier Beach after receiving a report of someone “who appeared to be in difficulty” at 2.48pm.

A police spokesperson said, “all persons have been accounted for.

“Upon arrival, one person had been brought back to shore by two others.”

St John sent one ambulance after being notified at 2.44pm, but it was “not required at the scene”, a spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ has been approached for comment.


