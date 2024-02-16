Another long night for firefighters as Port Hills fire rages on, Niwa called out after splurging on luxury utes and Taylor Swift fever hits Australia in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied / Newstalk ZB / AP

A blaze in Ashburton, Canterbury, has burned a building and six fire engines are on site as crews try to contain it.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) told the Herald a rural fire truck, four tankers and several other support vehicles were called to the blaze about 5.30pm today.

A shed, 100m of a hedge and 25ha of a paddock were burning when fire crews arrived.

Smoke rises from the horizon in Ashburton, as a shed, hedge, and 25ha of a paddock go up in flames. Photo / Paul Jaryd

Photo / Paul Jaryd

“The latest information we had is that we are fighting the fire on multiple fronts,” a spokesman for Fenz said.

“They are still working to contain the fire at this stage,” he said.

The blaze comes as firefighters and helicopters continue battling a major fire on Christchurch’s Port Hills, about 70km away.







