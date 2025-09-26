Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Fire destroys building on former Massey University campus in Albany, Auckland

NZ Herald
Quick Read

A fire at the former Massey University campus in Albany has destroyed a building. Photo / NZ Herald

A fire at the former Massey University campus in Albany has destroyed a building. Photo / NZ Herald

A commercial building in Auckland has been destroyed by fire despite the efforts of dozens of firefighters.

Fire and Emergency were alerted just before 10pm to the fire in a building understood to be on the former Massey University campus in Albany.

They received multiple calls from the public about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save