A commercial building in Auckland has been destroyed by fire despite the efforts of dozens of firefighters.

Fire and Emergency were alerted just before 10pm to the fire in a building understood to be on the former Massey University campus in Albany.

They received multiple calls from the public about the incident, Fire and Emergency Northern Communications’ shift manager Paul Radden said this morning.

“[It was] a commercial 20m x 20m property and was well-involved [when crews arrived].”