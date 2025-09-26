Eleven trucks were sent to put out the fire, with Fire and Emergency leaving the scene at 1.30am.
A Herald photographer said police and fire service operational support staff were at the scene, with a specialist hose layer laying hose from nearby hydrants to support the pumps inside the fire ground.
Among multiple tankers called in for water supply were units from Silverdale and RNZAF Whenuapai, the photographer said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, with a fire investigator expected to visit the scene today, Radden said.