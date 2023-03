Fire crews are battling a scrub fire in Herne Bay. Photo / Supplied

Fire crews are battling a scrub blaze in Auckland’s Herne Bay where authorities estimate about 200sq m of land along a cliff face is burning near multi-million dollar homes.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson confirmed they received a report of trees on fire in New Zealand’s wealthiest suburb at about 7.16pm today.

Fenz sent three fire trucks to assist with the job.

“It was approximately 200sq/m of scrub, toitoi and flax on fire on a cliff face,” a spokesperson said.