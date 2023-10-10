Firefighters at the blaze at Kowhai Park. Photo / Steve Carle

Whanganui fire crews are fighting a large blaze at Whanganui’s Kowhai Park

The fire is in the James McGregor Arboretum area of the park beside the Whanganui River.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the scene around 1.15pm on Tuesday. Shift manager Murray Dunbar said the fire was in a 20m by 30m patch of tall bamboo and was well alight by the time crews arrived. Three fire appliances and a tanker from Whanganui Fire Station are attending.

Fire in bamboo at Whanganui's Kowhai Park. Photo / Steve Carle

The city is being buffeted by strong winds this afternoon.

Isis Dennison-Downie was in the area when fire crews arrived.

“So we were coming down and we saw them start shutting down every exit along here, and they brought a big fire truck in and he was driving down trying to work out where the fire was.

“There’s been all this popping and cracking, and there’s been ash everywhere on the ground and flying around. They’ve got one of the water pumps hooked up over there.

“We turned up just as they were putting the cordon in.”

More to come.