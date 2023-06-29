Fire crews tackle Dunedin scrapyard fire

Fire has broken out at a Dunedin scrapyard. Photo / ODT

A blaze at a South Dunedin scrapyard is believed to started with a spark from a blowtorch.

Fire crews responded after the alarm was raised in Wilkie Road at 2.40pm.

An aerial appliance was brought in to help ground crews working to douse the blaze which sent smoke over the surrounding area.

A worker at the scene said the fire started when a spark from a blowtorch ignited whitewear.

Wilkie Rd has been closed at the intersection with King Edward St and police have set up traffic cordons around the scene.