Fire teams have rushed to a Christchurch plant to fight a fire that has broken out.

Four crews are now at the site on Carmen Rd in Hei Hei.

“Crews from Ilam, Wigram, Spreydon and Christchurch stations are attending a fire at a commercial premises in Hei Hei,” a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

“We were alerted at 9.46am.”